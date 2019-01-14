‘The Passage’ stars talk series premiere, how to survive zombie apocalypse in Miami

We have good and bad news tonight. The bad news: The vampire apocalypse has arrived. The good news: South Florida has the upper hand in surviving! The stars of “The Passage” are giving Deco the inside scoop on the season’s next big hit.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (as Brad Wolgast): “We’re on the verge of an exciting breakthrough. A drug that makes people immune to disease.”

A secret government project is is either gonna cure everything or usher in the vampire apocalypse.

In “The Passage,” the drug in development doesn’t work as hoped.

Alain Uy (as Dr. Daniel Pet): “He’s immune to disease, lethal, and ugly as hell.”

The problem? The test subjects are too old and are turning into blood drinking virals a.k.a vampires!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (as Brad Wolgast): “They drink blood, why don’t you just call them vampires?”

Henry Ian Cusick (as Dr. Jonas Lear): “Because there’s no such thing as vampires.”

Well, there is now!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar: “There could be a vampire apocalypse in our future.”

Deco talked with Mark-Paul Gosselaar and his co-star Emmanuelle Chriqui about their new show.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar: “It looks like it’s headed that way if we don’t find the cure to this pandemic that’s about to reach the shores of our country.”

Now that they’re experienced with the ins and outs of vampires running amok, they can say with confidence that we’re gonna be okay when the zombie apocalypse hits SoFlo.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar: “Go to water. They don’t like water either. You’re good in Miami, just swim.”

Saniyya Sidney (as Amy Bellafonte): “My name is Amy Bellafonte. I didn’t used to believe in monsters. I do now.”

So with vampires running amok, Brad, played by Mark-Paul, is sent to bring a kid to a testing site.

Caroline Chikezie (as Dr. Major Sykes): “Are you suggesting we try with a child?”

Alain Uy (as Dr. Daniel Pet): “A child would come through with zero side effects.”

But the whole idea is setting off alarm bells for brad.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar: “Explain to me why you need a kid.”

Vincent Piazza (as Clark Richards): “I want the kid because I want the kid. You need to bring her in.”)

So instead of kidnapping Amy and bringing her in, he just kidnaps her and goes on the run.

Saniyya Chikezie (as Amy Bellafonte): “I trust you. Now let’s get the hell outta here. Let’s go.”

Of course, Mark-Paul was a child star — you know, the cool kid from “Saved by the Bell.”

So we asked if he imparted his wisdom and experience on his young co-star.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar: “Absolutely none. I mean she’s an amazing individual. She’s such a brilliant talent. There’s really nothing you can add to someone like that. I was along for the ride and just proud to be her partner on film.”

And it looks like it’s gonna be a fun, scary ride.

Turn on all the lights and have plenty of water around, “The Passage” series premieres at 9 p.m. on 7.

