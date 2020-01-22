The party goes on day and night at DAER Nightclub and Dayclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

There’s no shortage of places to party in South Florida. A new Hollywood hot spot is upping the game. Deco’s party animal, Alex Miranda, has found a place where the partying never stops.

Back in grade school, when you played truth or dare, who really chose truth?

That’s because dare is so much more fun, and one new spot is hot day and night, so get ready to get down. There’s always something happening at DAER.

Nelly, Tiesto, The Chainsmokers, when superstars of the music world hit SoFlo, they know where to go to party: DAER Nightclub and Dayclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel.

Matthew Minichino, DAER: “Everything goes on at DAER from the time we open ’til the time we close.”

You know what that means?

You’ve got lots of time to rock the day — or the night — away.

This is what the dayclub looks like before the party people arrive.

*Cricket sounds*

This is more like it.

Matthew Minichino: “DAER Dayclub is a high energy, Vegas-style pool party. You’re not gonna find any pool party at this magnitude probably on the entire east coast.”

He’s not joking.

As long as the sun is out, the drinks keep coming, the beat never stops, and you leave the real world behind.

Matthew Minichino: “Right in front of the DJ jumping up and down for hours on hours on hours, buying champagne, drinking, partying, really enjoying themselves.”

Daytime eventually gives way to the evening, but you would hardly notice as the action shifts indoors to the nightclub, and the dance floor gets packed.

Whatever you have in mind, DAER Nightclub can get it done for you.

Matthew Minichino: “We work with every guest for any occasion that they want to come in. Whether it’s a bachelor or bachelorette party, whether it’s a birthday, whether it’s just a bunch of people who want to come out and celebrate.”

The music will never let you down.

Matthew Minichino: “We’ve been very fortunate so far to have some of the best performers in the world come up here to the Guitar Hotel and to DAER Dayclub and Nightclub. Tiesto, The Chainsmokers, we just had Zedd on New Year’s Eve.”

When you’re ready for a great time, DAER Nightclub and Dayclub is ready for you.

Matthew Minichino: “It doesn’t matter if the sun’s up or the moon’s up, there’s a party going on here all the time.”

Just so you know, DAER is a weekend experience.

The dayclub and nightclub are only open Saturdays and Sundays — 10 a.m. for the dayclub and 10 p.m. for the nightclub.

