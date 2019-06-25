‘The Office’ to leave Netflix in 2021

(WSVN) - It’s a sad day for fans of “The Office.”

Netflix has announced that “The Office” will leave the streaming platform in 2021.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

“We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform,” Netflix tweeted.

Netflix said that viewers will have until January 2021 to binge watch the show.

According to a statement form NBCUniversal, the deal will last for five years.

