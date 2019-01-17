‘The Office’ fans, rejoice! Steve Carell working on Netflix’s new show “Space Force”

Steve Carell will return to the small screen for the upcoming Netflix show “Space Force.”

See What’s Next twitter account posted this tweet on Wednesday morning, giving “The Office” fans something to look forward to:

.@SteveCarell will star in a new workplace comedy series he co-created with #TheOffice’s Greg Daniels about the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services: the Space Force! pic.twitter.com/6GEFNgP18w — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019

The preview showed this new series will be based on the employees tasked with creating a division of the United States Armed Forces to protect satellites from attacks and “other space-related tasks- or something.”

Netflix has not released a date in which “Space Force” will be available to stream yet, only that it is coming soon.

