We all know the feeling when our favorite song comes on the radio, and if you’re having a bad day, it can kind of make it better. Well, that’s all because of the power of music. At the Movement Oasis this Friday, they’re taking sound and turning it into a form of relaxation, with their music experience to help you unwind.

Get ready to feel in tune with the music and your body,at the Movement Oasis with their music experience.

Zoel: “The Music experience is all about bringing this healing to people, this healing and relaxation through music.”

The space uses the sound from different instruments to help guide you through meditation, and for this class, they’ll be bringing in gong expert Rich Gausman.

Zoel: “We’re also going to play Tibetan bowls, the quartz bowls, the Native American flutes, chimes, shakers, any kind of instrument that can support to get to a complete state of relaxation.”

Don’t worry, this smoke won’t take your breath away, just your worries.

Sitara: “As soon as they come in, we will receive them with copal. With sage, we clean their aura, their electromagnetic field, so they have that time to really connect to this land.”

They even include essential oils to help you get in tune with your surroundings, too.

Zoel: “We start the music experience with all breathing together. After that, we all chant together … we will ask them to lay down comfortably, so they start absorbing the gong and the frequency of the gong that is going to be playing throughout the night.”

Once the journey is over…

Zoel: “They’re going to get up and have a big smile in their hearts and in their face, and they’re going to be completely connected to themselves and to nature.”

Sitara: “Everyone listens to music. Everybody gets the medicine of the music, so through this experience, it’s an easy way and very comfortable way for people to enter into that relaxation.”

The only thing you’ll need:

Sitara: “Bring an open heart, a reusable water bottle. This is a plastic free venue, and if anyone wants to bring their crystals, this is a good time to charge them.”

Just be ready to feel good!

Zoel: “After their experience, their eyes are brighter, their whole aura is just calm but energetic, as well their hearts are open.”

The experience starts at 7 p.m. this Friday

