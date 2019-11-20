‘The Masked Singer’s’ final 8 contestants sing to keep their masks on

We’ve seen ladybugs and eggs get unmasked. Now, we’re down to the great eight of season two, and the judges are hoping to improve their track record when it comes to guessing who’s behind the mask.

Every little thing they do entertains big time! Hard to believe, but season two of “The Masked Singer” is halfway through! Where did they all go?

Oh, that’s right. Eight have been unmasked.

Tonight, four of the final eight masked celebs hit the stage for more performances. The bottom two will battle it out in the smackdown round.

Robin Thicke: “We’ve gotten less right so far this season than we did last season, yeah. It’s gotten more challenging.”

Nicole Scherzinger: “The talent we’ve had on the stage, I’m floored, and I’ve already been stumped.”

Last week, the judges had no clue that the celebrity hiding under the Ladybug mask was Kelly Osbourne faking a Southern accent the entire time. She became the latest celebrity to be unmasked and sent flying home.

Jenny McCarthy: “They are fans of the show, so they know how the show works now, so coming into season two, they’re like, ‘Oh I’m going to mess with these people,’ and the really great singers can sing any genre or they can throw an accent in.”

Tonight, the Flamingo faces the Leopard and Flower is up against Rottweiler’s dogged determination.

Then, the show ups the ante by promising the biggest reveal yet with a true star being unmasked.

Dogs and flowers and leopards and flamingos.

“The Masked Singer” gets back to nature at 8 p.m., Wednesday.

