Fox’s hit guessing game “The Masked Singer” has had fans and judges on their toes. Now it’s back for its eighth season with new unmasking changes, twists, and a whole new lineup of celebrity singers. The season marks a major milestone for the competition, and we got a peek at all the new things that Season 8 has to offer!

Take note, you’ll get to see more celebrities take it off on Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.”

Nick Cannon: “The audience gets the opportunity to see more celebrities unmasked each episode.”

Ken Jeong: “Every episode feels like a mini finale because of the stakes are so high and the audience is — you can tell, they’re excited because they get to see multiple people go home. They’re all like legends and stars.”

Since there’s a double dose of “you’re outta here,” the singing competition will feature more contestants than any other season, 22 singers will hit the stage.

Plus, do you see a theme going on here?

Ken Jeong: “I personally enjoyed the Andrew Lloyd Webber.”

Nicole Scherzinger: “Oh, yes!

Ken Jeong: “Yeah, that was incredible.”

Nicole Scherzinger: “Ken was seriously geeking out.”

Ken Jeong: “So I was always geeking out.”

Something else they’re geeking out about: the show’s 100th episode.

Jen McCarthy: “Amazing because in this business, as most people know, shows don’t last that long. Chemistry doesn’t last long, and we have all fallen in love with each other. So much more, which is why I think it works so well.”

You can watch the new season of “The Maksed Singer” on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.

