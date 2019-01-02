‘The Masked Singer’ premieres in the US with celebrities in disguise

The hottest new show of the year is almost here with lots of A-listers that you can’t see.

We’re unmasking the details of “The Masked Singer.”

Nick Cannon, host: “Who’s behind the mask?”

Fox is humming a different tune with a new reality competition show titled “The Masked Singer.”

Jenny McCarthy, judge: “You blow us away with your talent.”

Twelve celebrities will be decked out in elaborate costumes to hide their identity.

Each will sing to stay in the competition, or be revealed and go home.

The 10-episode series is hosted by the guy who hosts everything: Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon: “Really some of the best entertainers that our business has to offer. Everyone from Grammy Award winners to Emmy Award winners, Hall of Famers, movie stars, TV stars, Broadway stars — they’re all hidden behind these masks singing their hearts out.”

Nick Cannon (on “The Masked Singer”): “Let’s meet the best looking panel on any platform.”

Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy sit on the panel and try to figure out who is singing.

Robin Thicke (on “The Masked Singer’): “Are you a basketball player?”

Ken Jeong (on “The Masked Singer”): “Britney Spears?

Nicole Scherzinger (on “The Masked Singer”): “Paula Abdul?”

Robin Thicke: “We got it right a few times, but most of the time we were way off, or we would get close but still couldn’t pick the right person, and we had more information than anybody.”

Robin Thicke (on “The Masked Singer”): “As soon as she came out with that cat walk — whoop whoop!”

If you’re looking for any hints, each intricate disguise reflects the personality behind the mask.

Robin Thicke: “In many ways, it represents the wackier — if they’re a little goofy or a sillier performer, or they’re very serious about their craft and their future, everything kind of is mirrored in their costumes.”

Nicole Scherzinger: “It’s mythical, it’s magical, it’s one of a kind.”

You don’t have to mask your enthusiasm much longer!

“The Masked Singer” debuts tonight at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

