‘The Masked Singer’ judges talk about difficulties in guessing right

You watch. You sing along. You guess. You guess wrong. Naming the artists on “The Masked Singer” isn’t as easy as it looks — and the judges agree.

Just when you think you know, you realize you don’t know anything — including who’s behind the elaborate disguise.

Nick Cannon (on “The Masked Singer”): “Our masked singer who must take it off is…”

Robin Thicke, judge: “We just want to know who’s behind the mask, and there’s nothing like that on television.”

Robin Thicke (on “The Masked Singer”): “I think Terry Bradshaw laughs the exact same way.”

With nine singers left, the judges are telling Deco they’re never 100 percent sure who’s singing.

Nick Cannon, host: “Some of them is like, ‘Oh man, I knew it.’ And then some are like, ‘Ehh.’ Some were like, ‘Oh my God, where did that come from?”

Jenny McCarthy, judge: “I guessed quite a few of them, but I’m still surprised because I’m right, because I’m never right.”

Jenny McCarthy (on “The Masked Singer”): “You go, girl.”

Ken Jeong, judge: “Nicole, like, when in doubt she goes, ‘Oh, I know. Are you a magician?'”

Nicole Scherzinger, judge: “Well, every package is like conceal and reveal.”

Ken Jeong: “Right, right.”

Nicole Scherzinger: “A magical performance, and I’m like, ‘They’re a magician.'”

Ken Jeong: “They’re all magicians. This should be ‘The Masked Magician,’ hmm, not ‘The Masked Singer.'”

Ken Jeong (on “The Masked Singer”): “I’m so freaking confused right now. I don’t know who I am.”

Some people are surprised by the show’s smash success, but Jenny McCarthy isn’t one of ’em.

Jenny McCarthy: “My agent was like, ‘What? You really want to do this thing?’ I go, ‘You don’t understand; this is going to be the greatest, most talked about show,’ and it is a hit around the whole world.”

Who will join Tommy in the ranks of the unmasked?

“The Masked Singer” returns at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.