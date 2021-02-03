‘The Masked Singer’ judge Brian Austin Green wants to put on his dancing shoes and costume

So you think you can dance? Brian Austin Green thinks he can.

“The Masked Dancer” judge sounds like he’s itching to get down on the dance floor.

Zebra, Tulip, Exotic Bird, Sloth, and Cotton Candy better bring their dancing “A” game, if they want their shot at the semi-finals.

Brian Austin Green: “Now we’re getting down to the time when the show, the stakes are higher, and the stakes go up every episode, and it means more to the contestants to be there, and it’s more fun for us just because the performances continue to get better and better.”

Mayim Bialik, from Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” joins Wednesday night’s episode as a guest judge.

Brian Austin Green: “Mayim Bialik, who, she’s fantastic. I’ve known her for years. She’s really funny. She’s uh, she had a great time doing the show. We love having her.”

Even though Brian did his thing as the Giraffe on “The Masked Singer” last year, he feels he would crush it on “The Masked Dancer.”

Brian Austin Green: “I think I would do better on dancing because I feel like the costumes are tailored a little more to moving compared to the giraffe costume, was really elaborate.”

Don’t get him wrong, though, he does love being on the opposite side of the stage as a judge.

Brian Austin Green: “It’s funny to have experienced seeing the panel desk from the point of view of the stage and then be on the opposite side and see people in costumes. I just, know I know what that experience is like for people being up on that stage.”

