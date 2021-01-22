‘The Masked Dancer’ reveals the celebrity hiding under Cricket

The 'Cricket' was revealed on the "The Masked Dancer" on January 20. Credit: MIchael Becker/Fox

(CNN) — Singer Brian McKnight was revealed on Wednesday’s “The Masked Dancer” to be the person who has been performing under the Cricket costume.

After dancing to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” McKnight was unmasked for viewers and the panelists. Earlier in the competition, he danced to “Jump (For My Love),” by the Pointer Sisters.

Among the panelists, Paula Abdul guessed right with McKnight, Ken Jeong guessed it was Michael Phelps, Brian Austin Green guessed Ryan Lochte, and Ashley Tisdale guessed Cricket was Ashton Kutcher. Rob Lowe, appearing as a guest panelist, also picked Lochte.

For the show’s clue-dropping feature, “Word Up,” in which each contestant drops a one-word clue to help panelists figure out who they are, McKnight used “accomplished” then “all-star.”

Along with Cricket, this season’s costumes include Sloth, Exotic Bird, Zebra, Tulip, Cotton Candy, Moth, Disco Ball, Ice Cube and Hammerhead.

So far the show has unmasked Bill Nye the Science Guy as Ice Cube, Elizabeth Smart as Moth and Ice-T as Disco Ball.

For McKnight, his next project will be a virtual Valentine’s Day concert on February 13.

