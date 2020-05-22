‘The Lovebirds’ picked up by Netflix after April premiere cancelled

(WSVN) - “The Lovebirds” is not your normal love story.

In fact, it’s anything but usual.

Kumail Nanjiani as Jibran in “The Lovebirds”: “Justice! Oh, my God.”

The romantic-comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani was supposed to open in theaters in April.

But COVID-19 changed that and Netflix stepped in.

Issa Rae: “I’m just really glad that Netflix picked this up, because you know, obviously this was supposed to go to theaters, but I think it’s just the perfect timing for people, to give something for people to laugh about, to give people an escape.”

“The Lovebirds” is about a couple who get embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery.

Kumail Nanjiani: “It’s a movie that really explores the dynamics of a couple while they are going through the worst night of their lives, so it’s funny, it’s a mystery, it’s exciting.”

While trying to clear their names, relationship issues come up.

Kumail Nanjiani as Jibran in “The Lovebirds”: “We have to go to the police because we have nothing to hide.”

Issa Rae as Leilani in “The Lovebirds”: “Then why did you run from the scene of the crime?”

Kumail Nanjiani as Jibran in “The Lovebirds”: “Good question, officer.”

Kumail Nanjiani: “I’ve been married 13 years. I’ve been in long-term relationships before that. It was just really exciting, really getting into sort of the nitty gritty of a long term romantic relationship and exploring things that can go wrong with them, things that can go right with them.”

The movie is dark, funny and a good twist on living happily ever after.

Issa Rae: “It is kind of a feel good movie at the end of the day, even though murder is involved.”

