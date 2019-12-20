The Lincoln Eatery is serving up delicious latkes for Hanukkah

Latkes are almost synonymous with Hanukkah. The delicious potato pancakes are a tradition for those who celebrate the holiday, and now, a SoFlo spot is making latkes like you’ve never seen before, but make no mistake, these can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone.

Time for a spud bath.

The Lincoln Eatery — Miami Beach’s Kosher food hall — is getting ready to serve specialty potato latkes.

Stuart Morginstin, Lincoln Eatery: “Latkes are loveable because they just taste great, but we happen to use them on Hanukkah because we use fried food to celebrate the miracle of the oil.”

That miracle — as depicted here by “The Rugrats” — is that a group of Jews called the Maccabees were looking for religious freedom.

They had oil to last only one night, but it ended up lasting eight, so latkes are put to the griddle, then deep fried in — bingo — oil.

Stuart Morginstin: “Of course, we all know, like french fries, anything that’s deep fried is gonna taste so much better.”

So for Hanukkah, Lincoln Eatery’s Marble & Rye is doing corned beef and pastrami latkes.

They’re almost like deli sandwich sliders.

Aharon Assaraf, customer: “It is a legit latke, and then you just added pastrami, which is like next level, and coleslaw, so I think it’s a very easy two thumbs up.”

TYO Sushi is dishing out sushi latkes. Yes, sushi latkes!

Stuart Morginstin: “Our potato latke is so good that it pairs amazing with the sushi. We’ll do a spicy tuna one. We’ll do a spicy salmon one, and then, we’ll do a spicy kani.”

Samara, customer: “I loved the salmon one. It was so tasty, and the fish was super fresh.”

Over at Smoke’d, they’ve got pulled brisket latkes, and they’ve even got dessert sweet potato latkes because, you know what, why not?

One’s like a jelly donut, and the other is like a s’more.

Shirley Shilian, customer: “It was good! It tasted like a chocolate chip cookie. It was really yummy.”

Whether you’re new to the latke scene or a total pro, the consensus seems to be these latkes are unique.

David Shilian, customer: “I’m 22 years old. I’ve been eating latkes for I’d say 18 years. I’ve never tried something like this before in my life.”

Stuart Morginstin: “You can go anywhere and get potato latkes with sour cream, and you can get them with apple sauce. The whole world sells that, but nobody takes it up 12 levels like we do.”

You can get those latkes at the Lincoln Eatery during Hanukkah, which begins Sunday, but the food hall is considering putting them on the menu permanently.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Lane North

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-695-8700

www.thelincolneatery.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.