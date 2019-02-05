‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ focuses on growing pains

Growing up isn’t always awesome, and that’s the lesson in “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” But, you know what is awesome? Chris hanging out with the stars.

Everything is not awesome in “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

Everyone from Lucy to Batman are trying to survive a Lego apocalypse. Only someone forgot to tell Emmet!

Elizabeth Banks (as Lucy): “A lifetime has passed since the horrific events of Taco Tuesday.”

The awesomeness is gone, but not everyone got the memo!

Elizabeth Banks (as Lucy): “Once, everything was awesome. Now everything is bleak.”

Chris Pratt (as Emmet Brickowski): “Hey, Lucy. I brought you coffee.”

In “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” the characters experience growing pains.

When the real-life boy from the first movie and his younger sister can’t agree on anything, Lego World is tossed into turmoil.

Chris Pratt (as Emmet Brickowski): “Hurry! The door is slowly closing.”

The movie looks at growing up and outgrowing your favorite childhood distractions.

We asked the stars if they remember the moment when they outgrew childhood.

Elizabeth Banks (as Lucy): “We have to be tough and battle-ready.”

Elizabeth Banks is back as Lucy, and she definitely does.

Elizabeth Banks: “I remember the period of time when I was sort of trying on maybe a new personality or which friends I wanted to be with.”

Stephanie Beatriz (as General Mayhem): “Who are you?”

Elizabeth Banks (as Lucy): “I’m your worst nightmare.”

Stephanie Beatriz (as General Mayhem): “You’re me when I’m late to school, and I forgot my homework, and my pants are made of pudding?”

Stephanie Beatriz — you may know her as Diaz from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — plays General Mayhem.

She recalls early adolescence as a time of conflict.

Stephanie Beatriz: “This version of me doesn’t work. This isn’t my best self. How do I let it go?”

Tiffany Haddish (as Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi): “I’m Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi.”

Elizabeth Banks (as Lucy): “I’m getting super evil vibes here.”

You gotta recognize that voice!

Tiffany Haddish joins the cast as Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, and that name is exactly the reason why she took the role!

Tiffany Haddish: “But they called, and I was like, ‘Well, sure! I can be whatever I wanna be? I wanna do it.'”

Chris Pratt (as Emmet Brickowski): “Who are you?”

Chris Pratt (as Rex Dangervest): “The name’s Rex Dangervest.”

Of course, Chris Pratt is back as the lovable, naive Emmet Brickowski, and while everything’s not awesome in Legoland, real life is pretty awesome for Chris!

He’s in the Lego franchise, a Marvel franchise, a dinosaur franchise and he’s marrying a Schwarzenegger!

So we asked: Can life get any more awesome?

Chris Pratt: “I’m really fortunate and feel really blessed to be where I’m at in my life, and I never would have believed it as a kid. If I’ve had said it out loud, someone would’ve been thought, ‘Oh, you’re a little crazy.'”

Elizabeth says he should enjoy the moment.

Elizabeth Banks: “It’s the tops. You’re at the top now. It’s all downhill from here.”

Chris Pratt: “You’re right.”

Elizabeth Banks (as Lucy): “Coffee: the bitter liquid that provides the only semblance of pleasure left in these dark times.”

Chris Pratt (as Emmet Brickowski): “Oh, my goshness. Did I interrupt you brooding just now?”

Will Ferrell returns for a quick cameo as the real-life dad, and the real-life mom is played by another Saturday Night Live alum, Maya Rudolph.

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” hits theaters this Friday.

