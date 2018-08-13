‘The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time’ takes final bite in series finale

While “The Meg” made a splash on the big screen this weekend, “Sharknado” is looking to catch a wave on the small screen. The sixth and final installment of the TV movie airs Sunday night on Syfy. We spoke to the big shark of the franchise — Ian Ziering.

Ian Ziering (as Fin Shepard): “I’m gonna need a bigger chainsaw.”

Ian Ziering is back in “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.”

Ian Ziering: “We’ve really exhausted everything we could possibly exhaust on planet Earth, even in space, so now we’re traveling through time.”

He says…

Ian Ziering: “We can expect sharks and tornadoes, that’s for sure.”

And his character Fin goes back in time.

He has to stop the first sharknado in order to save humanity from any future ones.

There’s also a reunion with a familiar face … Tori Spelling.

Ian Ziering: “She plays Fin Shepard’s mom in the 1950’s, and she and her husband Dean do a great job of playing my mom and dad, or Fin’s mom and dad.”

Sounds like they didn’t skip a beat.

Ian Ziering: “We picked up right where we left off 18 years ago. It’s the last time we worked together. I’ve remained friends with all my former castmates from ‘90210.’”

¤W0 37 ]] C2.5 G 0 [[

SHOW MORE 90210 CLIPS

Speaking of those “90210” friends, we asked Ian how his former castmates would handle a real life shark situation.

Ian Ziering: “I think Tori would probably shutter with the most fear. Gabby, Jenni, Shan, they would all definitely kick some [expletive].”

He’s referring to the ladies of the show — Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty.

But back to “Sharknado” — between this and “The Meg,” we had to find out why Hollywood is so fascinated with sharks.

Ian Ziering: “We don’t see them in our daily lives. There’s always a mystery around them and because of that, because everyone’s creative they come up with these ideas of what could happen if you ever encountered a shark.”

And in Hollywood, those ideas really don’t have many limits.

Ian Ziering: “‘Sharknado,’ ‘The Meg’, these are all stepping stones in the shark entertainment path. I’m sure there’s gonna be bigger and better. Well maybe not better, but I’m sure there’ll be bigger movies moving forward.”

But let’s not jump the shark.

For now it’s all about the sixth and final “Sharknado.”

Ian Ziering: “I got mixed emotions. Every gig’s got a closing curtain and certainly this is no different.”

“The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time” airs on Syfy this Sunday, Aug. 19.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.