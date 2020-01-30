The ladies of ‘Birds of Prey’ tell Deco how they team up in upcoming film

Harley Quinn is no one’s sidekick, and she has a new movie and squad to prove it. We’re checking in with the cast of “Birds of Prey” all the way in jolly old England.

Welcome to Harley-wood! London town got a little kooky for the world premiere of “Birds of Prey.”

Margot Robbie is back as everyone’s favorite wild child Ms. Harley Quinn, but this time, she’s ditching the Joker and teaming up with an all-star girl gang.

Margot Robbie: “Everyone felt comfortable immediately. Everyone thought the same things were cool. Everyone thought the same things were funny. Everyone just loved being around each other. It was great!”

Harley’s new squad includes Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress, and she said it felt good to be bad.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: “I got to be really aggressive and violent and not polite or apologetic at all about any of it and really kind of messy and grimy. I got to be all the things I never get to be in real life.”

Rosie also had a blast making this movie, and she’s not afraid to say why.

Rosie Perez: “The fact that we can kick some ass. The fact that we can inspire other women, and the fact that it’s just pure, unadulterated fun.”

We know what you’re thinking. How can Harley and Renee be on the same team? One’s a cop!

The girls said sometimes friends fight, y’know?

Margot Robbie: “We had a scene where we’re like, ‘I think we just punched each other in the face. That was not how that was meant to go.'”

Rosie Perez: “Yeah, we kicked each other’s ass. It was real.”

Margot Robbie: “The hair-pulling bit, that was real.”

“Birds of Prey” is set to be in theaters Feb. 7, but you can see it early.

