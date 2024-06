MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Gardens celebrated a truly special event this weekend: The Juneteenth Experience.

The event, held Saturday, at the Hard Rock Stadium, boasted music and performances by local bands and artists.

This was the fourth year the event took place in Miami Gardens.

