The Jonas Brothers strike deal for memoir called ‘Blood’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jonas Brothers want to share their story.

Musicians Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have signed a deal with Macmillan to publish their memoir.

For those of you who have been with us since the beginning… #BLOOD is our family’s story and we can’t wait to share it with you. Pre-order it now: https://t.co/W7risOcuex pic.twitter.com/UB8gNcSFTg — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 28, 2019

The book will delve into the band’s formation, rise to stardom, breakup in 2013 and reconciliation as a music group earlier this year.

In a press release, Joe Jonas says they’re ready to tell the full story of the journey they’ve “had as individuals, as artists, and as a family.”

“Blood” will hit stores Nov. 12.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.