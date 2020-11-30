The Grinch spreads Christmas cheer to kids in his Grotto at Aventura Mall

Christmas is less than a month away. Sleigh what?!?!?

Usually around this time of year, kids are going to the mall to get pictures with Santa.

But there’s a new pop-up that’s offering a different experience, and let’s just say, you’ll wanna practice your resting Grinch face.

The Grinch: “Hate, hate, hate. Hate, hate, hate. Double hate. Loathe entirely!”

Nice try, Mr. Grinch. We know you’ve had a change of heart about Christmas.

The Grinch: “Oh, no. The sleigh, the presents. They’ll be destroyed, and I care!”

Move over, Santa Claus! Because this holiday season is going green.

The Grinch is taking a vacay from Whoville, and he’s setting up shop at Aventura Mall.

“This year has been everything but normal, so this is the year the Grinch wants to take advantage of that, and he said this is the year for him to come out and take over.”

So he’s opening up his grotto to spread a little Christmas cheer.

“This will be the first time that anyone has gotten the chance to step inside his cave, his grotto, so not only will you get a meet and greet with him, you get to take as many photos as you like.”

Don’t be shy!

Seriously, look at this guy hamming it up for our camera!

And don’t worry about safety. The Grinch isn’t big on crowds.

“There are markings to keep everyone at least 6 feet apart, and as far as inside the Grotto and meeting the Grinch himself, you’re the only one at a time.”

And while the Grinch might not be Kris Kringle himself, he is handing out presents to everyone who stops by to say hi.

“The Grotto was so much fun. We love coming to Aventura, so to have an experience like this for the kids, especially in 2020, really made it special.”

“It was amazing. I really liked it that I got to see the Grinch.”

The Grinch’s Grotto is open through Jan. 3.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Grinch’s Grotto at Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

www.grinchgrotto.com

