The Greystone Hotel in SoBe lets guests and their dog to get away from it all

Sometimes, it’s good to get away from it all, just you and your little one. What better place than a new, 91-room hotel in the heart of SoFlo?

At the Greystone Hotel on South Beach, you can’t bring your young ones with you, but your dog? No problem.

James Vosotas, Greystone Hotel: “This is one of the very few adults-only places on the beach. I think this is a very unique concept for Miami, which is already an adult playground. We also allow dogs up to 50 pounds.”

This is one place where dogs are people, too.

James Vosotas: “We treat our pets just like we treat our guests.”

Seriously, your pooch has never had it so good.

James Vosotas: “They come in, we have a little welcome treat for them. We have the bowls set up in the room, and basically, all the amenities we give any other guest.”

The first thing waiting for your best friend when you get to your room is a personal note, a bottle of Evian and a bag of treats.

James Vosotas: “You know we’re very dog-friendly here. Our staff’s dog-friendly.”

After the food and drink is enjoyed, you both can chill out on the bed for a while or maybe peruse a magazine.

After a while, though, it’s time leave your fur ball behind.

Trust us, your pet will be perfectly content while you’re at the bar.

James Vosotas: “We have some amazing cocktails that our team has put together.”

One of the house specialties is called “One more, please.”

That’s what you’ll be saying after you’ve downed this potent mix of three different spirits.

James Vosotas: “It’s a very nice place to go get a drink, meet up with your friends and have a drink before dinner.”

When it’s time to dine, you’ll find yourself in Serevene. The cuisine is a Japanese-French mix. Don’t be surprised to find the chef at your table, explaining what you’ve ordered. He might help you eat it, too.

Samantha Perez, customer: “Good job.”

Looks like the dog days got to South Florida a little early at the Greystone Hotel.

Samantha Perez: “I love the Greystone Hotel because the service has been impeccable so far. I love that it’s pet-friendly, so my dog can come along, and I know he’s being taken care of, as well.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Greystone Miami Beach

1920 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-847-4000

www.greystonemiamibeach.com/

