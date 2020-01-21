The Garden in South Beach makes dinner a dining experience!

(WSVN) - For businesses in SoFlo, it’s go big or go home. Which is why one new restaurant has dinner, drinks, entertainment — and fire. For more, let’s go to Alex Miranda, a man who has serious reservations about eating out.

This place will have you partying right after dinner. Maybe even during dinner! So put on your gloves and get out the rake. We’re heading to The Garden.

Things are getting hot and heavy at The Garden, a new restaurant in the courtyard of the Boulan South Beach Hotel.

Shawn Vardi, The Garden: “It’s experiential Mediterranean cuisine with a little bit of flair and an unbelievable performance throughout your dinner.”

This isn’t really just dinner. It’s a dining experience.

Shawn Vardi: “It adds a little more extra to it. Sometimes you have people who wanna enjoy the food, but at the end of the day, they also wanna get a little tipsy. And we give kind of a little bit of that hybrid without going to the next level of going to a bar or a nightclub.”

And hey, there’s plenty to drink here! Their cocktails match the garden-y, jungle-y atmosphere — like the rum-based On The Vine or La Fresca.

Shawn Vardi: “It’s a vodka-infused cocktail that we have with fresh ingredients. In this case, it’s watermelon. It blends the watermelon and the basil really nicely. It has a nice, subtle kick to it. It’s refreshing.”

When it comes to food, The Garden is big on presentation and tableside service — whether it’s salad, seafood or pasta.

Shawn Vardi: “Tableside food created for you presents two things. One, it’s something to look at, but it also gives you that idea that it’s fresh. — fresh ingredients — and you can see what’s going in whatever you’re eating.”

Save room for dessert! They’ve got a sparkling 24-karat coconut.

Shawn Vardi: “Being in Miami Beach, glitz is 100% a part of the menu.”

Kara Gertsman, customer: “It’s delicious. It tastes like Miami. It’s coconut, it’s pineapple, and it’s yummy and tropical.”

So eat, drink and be merry at this exotic garden party.

The Garden is open every Thursday to Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

Please drink responsibly, of course.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Garden

220 21st Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-860-7178

https://www.thegardensouthbeach.com/

