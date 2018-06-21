‘The Four’ sets out to make dreams come true on stage

On “The Four: Battle for Stardom,” it doesn’t matter how good you sing. Someone thinks they’re better and no seat is safe. TV’s hottest reality competition show is back, and uber-judge Sean “Diddy” Combs is telling us what’s going down.

Sean “Diddy” Combs (on “The Four: Battle for Stardom”): “Let’s go!”

Get ready for round three of “The Four!”

Host Fergie, along with judges DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Sean “Diddy” Combs say they’re committed to finding the next singing sensation.

Sean “Diddy” Combs (on “The Four: Battle for Stardom”): “This is your big opportunity for your dreams to come true.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs: “We take it very seriously. It’s not just a television show for us. We’ve been in the position of these artists. This is our lives. ‘The Four’ is all of our brand, and we want to make sure that that brand is welcoming in diversity, and it’s also nurturing artists, and it’s known for telling the truth.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs (on “The Four: Battle for Stardom”): “You have a God-given gift to entertain people.”

There are a ton of stars looking for the next big star or even the next one-hit wonder.

But Diddy believes “The Four” offers a real shot at fame.

Sean “Diddy” Combs (on “The Four: Battle for Stardom”): “I felt it to my core.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs: “The big prize of this is that you get to be the iHeart on the Verge Artist, the greatest setup you can have as a new artist. So knowing that that’s already locked in, I’m gonna make sure that we’re actually finding an artist. Not somebody that’s just making records. That somebody’s gonna make a difference in this world of music.”

Sharaya J., contestant (on “The Four: Battle for Stardom”): “This is my seat and nothing’s going to change!”

“The Four” airs every Thursday right her on 7.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.