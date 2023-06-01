DC fans, you’re in for some superhero-sized surprises. The Scarlet Speedster finally has his very own movie, “The Flash,” and boy, did it take long enough.

Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen, but Supergirl went to Sasha Calle. She is the first Latina to play that character, and she plays it super well.

You know how we say, back in a flash? Well, when Barry Allen does, he means it.

In “The Flash,” he’s so fast, the Scarlet Speedster can literally time-travel. But just like a lightning bolt gave this forensic chemist his extraordinary power, the long-awaited DC comic book movie is giving actress Sasha Calle her dream role.

Sasha Calle: “It was incredible. It was insane. It’s a lot of work, obviously, a lot of training. You look like you work out, yourself.”

Alex Miranda: “Once a year, definitely. And it’s a good workout.”

Sasha Calle: Well, you look great.”

Alex Miranda: “Never. Literally never.”

Kara, aka my new best friend, but also Supergirl, which she did a super job at.

Sasha Calle: “You’re like the super reporter. I adore you.”

Can you tell she’s lived in South Florida?

Alex Miranda: “Pero, this movie was super good.”

Sasha Calle: “It’s so true. We say ‘super’ all the time.”

But jokes aside, Sasha is the first ever Latina to play the Kryptonian.

Sasha Calle: “I really hope that my community sees that we’re able to do anything that we want to do, that we’re able to be on big screens and play massive superheroes.”

And in the sci-fi flick, Barry uses the speed force to run back in time and save his mother, who was killed. But he accidentally creates a world without heroes, and with this General Zod, who’s bad news.

Sasha Calle: “The feeling of grief and loss is so hard for all of us. Like, we’re all constantly doing all of the self-work that we can to kind of overcome all of these obstacles. Humans aren’t perfect, but I think that’s what makes us really beautiful.”

No spoilers about this multiverse, but I did ask sibling director and producer, siblings Andy and Barbara Muschietti, about the return of a certain retired Batman.

What’s that actor’s name again? Oh, yeah, Michael Keaton.

Barbara Muschietti: “We’re all freaking out, and no one can show their emotions, right? So everything is very quiet in this massive Batcave, and Michael goes to Andy, ‘Can you take a picture for my grandson?'”

OK, seriously, who else is crying right now?

Sasha Calle: “I’m just so proud and honored and relieved in the sense that like I can finally share it with you. It’s like, ‘OK, I did my job.'”

“The Flash” races into theaters June 15.

