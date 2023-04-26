(CNN) — In superhero lore, few things are as thrilling as seeing an old favorite don the suit of a beloved character once more.

And in the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting even more of Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he last played 31 years ago in 1992’s Tim Burton classic “Batman Returns.”

The promotional clip for the new DC/Warner Bros. film, which premiered Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, opened with Keaton’s Bruce Wayne telling Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen that the pain of losing his parents “made me who I am.” (DC, Warner Bros. and CNN are all part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“I spent a lifetime trying to right the wrongs of the past, as if fighting crime would bring my parents back,” Keaton’s Wayne says in the trailer, as beguiling glimpses of his Batcave are shown.

“You actually did it,” he then tells Allen, alluding to the story of the new film, in which Miller’s titular superhero The Flash travels back in time to save his own parents but ultimately “broke the universe.”

The trailer shows more interactions with DC newcomer Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl, as well as returning villain General Zod, portrayed by Michael Shannon. (Shannon last played the extraterrestrial baddie in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”)

One of the more galvanizing interludes of the trailer displays Keaton, dressed neck-down in his iconic Batsuit complete with the iconic black and yellow Batman logo, uttering dialog last spoken in 1989’s seminal “Batman” film when he matched wits with Jack Nicholson’s evil and zany Joker:

“You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts.”

“The Flash” premieres in theaters on June 16.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.