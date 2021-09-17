I am woman, beer me roar! The future is female but so is the present. Here’s Alex Miranda to mansplain this next story to us. Just kidding, love ya, Alex!

I’m not worthy! I’m not worthy! But I’ll try my best.

A SoFlo beer lover’s festival is celebrating women in the brewing biz. Cheers to that!

Something exciting is brewing in Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

The FemAle Brew Fest is back for its fourth year!

Frances Antonio-Marineau, founder, FemAle Brew Fest: “The FemAle Brew Fest is a pioneering craft beer festival like no other in Florida. It is unique because of its mission of highlighting and supporting women in the brewing industry.”

The big event has a new home, the new Kimpton Goodland Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Frances Antonio-Marineau: “It’s a unique venue, the beautiful outdoor areas and the awesome rooftop.”

Trish Pederson, Kimpton Goodland Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach: “We just felt like it was a great way to showcase the hotel because of the way they’re activating all of the spaces with the breweries.”

You can also enjoy brew in your bedroom because the hotel is offering a “beercation!”

It includes a one-night stay and two tickets to the festival for $299.

Trish Pederson: “We want them to have a great time and experience what Fort Lauderdale’s all about.”

Now as for the event itself…

Frances Antonio-Marineau: “Festival attendees have the opportunity to kind of geek out with their favorite brewsters, try different beers.”

More than 30 local and national vendors will be here for you to crack one open with, including SoFlo’s own 3 Mavins’.

Maja Brokel, 3 Mavins’: “We have an American-style lager, 6.2% alcohol. We were looking to make something light and refreshing, something for a hot Florida day.”

And Orchestrated Minds Brewing.

Jaime Martin, Orchestrated Minds Brewing: “There’s been a big push lately to have more women involved in beer, and we just thought it was a really important event to highlight that.”

And listen, a female-powered brew fest wouldn’t be complete without a female DJ!

DJ La Trice Perry will be bringing the beats.

Deco met up with her at Tarpon River Brewing, which will also be at the big event.

This festival is music to DJ La Trice’s ears.

DJ La Trice Perry: “I didn’t realize, just also like with DJing, it’s usually a male-dominated industry, so it was something great to be a part of that highlights females.”

Frances Antonio-Marineau: “It’s basically a platform to be able to inspire other women that may be interested in learning more about beer or getting into the industry.”

The festival is this Saturday. General admission is $45, but you can pay a little more to do beer-themed workshops.

