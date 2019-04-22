The end is here: Marvel stars excited about 3-hour ‘Avengers’ sequel

The debut of “Avengers: Endgame” is less than 72 hours away! With half of the heroes killed by Thanos, the surviving Avengers are getting pushed to the limit. For more details, let’s go to the only man with a Victoria’s Secret identity: Chris Van Vliet.

“Endgame” is going to be big. Actually, that’s a massive understatement. “Endgame” is easily going to have the biggest opening of all time. You know who holds the current record? Oh, a little movie called “Avengers: Infinity War.”

We sat down with the cast members to try to get a feel for what we can expect.

Mark Ruffalo (as Burce Banner/Hulk): “If we do this, we’d be going in shorthanded.”

Don Cheadle (as James Rhodes/War Machine): “Yeah, you mean because they killed all our friends.”

It sounds so morbid when you put it like that. The Avengers are back — or at least the ones who survived Thanos’ snap in “Infinity War.”

Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man): “We’re the Avengers. We’ve got to finish this.”

And it’s not just fans who are excited for this to come out.

Chris Evans: “If you’re excited about something, they’re gonna be excited about it, and that’s what makes this so satisfying.”

Jeremy Renner: “I’m very excited to see this movie.”

So what happens in “Endgame?” When we asked the cast for some hints, they did their best to change the subject.

Paul Rudd: “The reason we weren’t even in ‘Infinity War’ is we went on a ping pong tour across Europe, and then we got back and realized everything that had happened.”

Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, doesn’t even seem to know what’s going on in the film.

Brie Larson: “I don’t even know what my point is in this movie at all. I might just stop in for a quick sec and then leave.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “I like this one.”

The Russo brothers, who directed this and the last Avengers movie, told us just a little bit of what we can expect.

Anthony Russo: “We know that the ending of ‘Infinity War’ was difficult for everybody. It was very difficult for us, and this movie is very about, how do you move forward from a moment like that? How do people move forward? How do heroes move forward?”

Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man): “Do you trust me?”

Chris Evans (As Steve Rogers/Captain America):: “I do.”

Joe Russo: “This is the grand conclusion. This is the ending. Hopefully they walk away satisfied with the ending. They’ve been on a journey for 11 years.”

Now, when I said “Avengers: Endgame” is going to be big, I don’t just mean it’s going to make a lot of money. It’s also the longest Marvel movie, clocking in at 3 hours and 2 minutes. It’s so long, some Avengers fans are having the post office hold their mail until after the movie.

“Avengers: Endgame” assembles into theaters beginning Thursday night.

