VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Dolphin Company, the parent company of the Miami Seaquarium, has filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. to restructure its debt and finances.

The firm, based in Cancún, Mexico, operates dozens of dolphin habitats and theme parks in eight countries including Mexico, Argentina, Italy and the United States, according to its website.

The company said the bankruptcy process will ensure the continued operation of its various attractions, including the Miami Seaquarium.

Miami-Dade County served the Seaquarium with an eviction notice April 2024 after the deaths of at least two animals and allegations of mistreatment.

The company argued against the eviction and said it remains committed to animal safety and wellbeing.

An attorney representing former marine animal trainer Phil Demers in a lawsuit filed against him by the Seaquarium released the following statement on the bankruptcy:

“We will be glad if this hellhole closes, but fear for the safety of the animals under The Dolphin Company’s negligence and wanton disregard for their health. Bankruptcy is the natural result of focusing on frivolous lawsuits to shut down criticism rather than providing care to animals.”



Animal Activist Legal Defense Project staff attorney Chris Carraway

The Seaquarium’s future remained unclear as its legal eviction fight with the county went to mediation in October 2024.

Under Florida Law, mediation is confidential, so it’s still unclear when the results will become public.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has not commented on the company’s bankruptcy.

