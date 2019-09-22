The Dish: Patti LaBelle’s Macaroni & Cheese

(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 lb. elbow macaroni

Water

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 stick (8 tbsp.) butter

2 Eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups half-and-half

¼ tsp. seasoning salt

1/8 tsp. fresh ground pepper

½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

½ cup shredded Muenster cheese

½ cup shredded mild Cheddar cheese

1 cup cubed Velveeta cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly butter a deep 2 ½ quart baking dish.

Fill a large pot with water, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and bring to a boil. Add macaroni to the water and cook for seven minutes until the pasta is tender. Drain the water and pour the pasta into the baking dish.

In a saucepan, melt a stick of butter, then stir it into the pasta.

In a large bowl, combine all of the shredded cheeses, then pour 1 ½ cups of shredded cheeses into the pasta, add the half and half, the cubed cheese, the eggs and seasoned salt and pepper. Top the pasta dish with the remaining shredded cheese.

Bake the pasta dish for 30-35 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and bubbly.

Serves: 8

