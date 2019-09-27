The Deck in Wynwood celebrates Oktoberfest with lederhosens, beer and sausages

Changing leaves, light sweaters, cool, crisp air are all sure signs of fall, and South Florida has none of that! So we need polka music, lederhosen and steins of beer to tell us which season it is. Deco’s lederhosen-wearing Alex Miranda is in Wynwood with an Oktoberfest celebration.

There’s no better place this time of year than Germany, but Wynwood and The Deck are a whole lot closer and a whole lot easier.

They’ve asked me to do something — you got us at the right time — to do the ceremonial breaking of the barrel.

Are you guys ready to start Oktoberfest? *crowd cheers*

I think they are, so let’s do this!

It’s that time of year again when beer lovers gather for a Bavarian celebration that’ll have you pushing your limits.

Sarah Porter, The Deck: “We do it big for fall here in Wynwood at The Deck. We always encourage everyone to come out dressed up in their best Bavarian Oktoberfest gear and really get involved.”

Just like these two ladies who are competing for Ms. Oktoberfest.

Alex Miranda: “What do you think it takes to win this very important competition?”

Stephany: “You obviously have to be a mean drinker, so I don’t know about you, Molly, but I’ve got my game.”

Alex Miranda: “You have to be able to hold a lot of beers too, right?”

Molly: “You have to hold them. You have to hold them straight out. No elbows are broken. You have to make sure you have some spunk, some personality, and yeah, just kill it.”

Stephany: “I am ready to hold that beer out and proud like the true Oktoberfest queen.”

But if pageants aren’t your thing, you could try your hand at one of the many Olympics-style games, and we’re not just talking beer pong.

Alex Miranda: “What’s your favorite one?”

Sarah Porter: “Probably the yodeling competition because here in Miami, I’ve never really seen anyone who can properly yodel.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, I don’t know. I have a feeling. Can you do it?”

Sarah Porter: “Absolutely not.”

You know what I can’t do, either? Play the accordion, but here I am anyway because — when in Munich.

Les, The International Polka Band: “Press any of the keys, and you’re going to hear this. *plays accordian*”

Oktoberfest is in full swing here at The Deck in Wynwood until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and you can also do some day drinking on Sunday if you’d like.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Deck Wynwood

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-461-2700

www.thedeckwynwood.com/

