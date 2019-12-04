Miami. The Magic City. I don’t think there’s too many places where it looks more magical than The Deck at Island Gardens. Tucked away behind the Miami Children’s Museum on the MacArthur Causeway, the waterfront restaurant offers amazing views of the city and the mega yachts docked at it’s adjacent marina.

Now under new management, The Deck got a recent overhaul courtesy of Executive Chef Alfio Longo, who’s trained in a number of Michelin starred restaurants. The menu features fresh seafood starters, salads and delicious thin crust pizzas from their brick oven.

There are large plates prepared table-side meant to be shared. And when I say meant to be shared I’m talking at least 4 people. We had the Oven Baked Salt Crusted Branzino served with yukon gold potatoes, baby carrots, onions, and capers tossed in a lemon olive oil.

A Roasted Rack of Lamb served with a mushroom, spinach and barley risotto is another table-side option. If you’re in the mood for steak, the 8-ounce Filet Mignon is the way to go. It’s served with mashed potatoes and roasted carrots in a red wine reduction.

A few classic pasta dishes (sweet pea risotto, spaghetti vongole, pesto pasta) round out the new and improved menu. Sundays, the party starts with a $65 per person all you can eat brunch that includes a welcome Bellini or Mimosa. Then the scene gets turned up Ibiza-Style as the sun sets, and on Thursday nights the “Forget Me Not” party allows guests to come for dinner then stay for the party under the stars when the DJ heats things up.

It’s an only-in-Miami kind of party with Miami itself serving as the star of the show.

The Deck at Island Gardens

888 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

786-627-4949

www.islandgardens.com

