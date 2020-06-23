The Creamery at Red Rooster Overtown scoops up unique flavors of ice cream

A new restaurant is strutting into South Florida, and it’s bringing recipes created by a famous chef. The food is grab and go, and the ice cream will have you going back for more.

The Creamery at Red Rooster Overtown is scooping up some really cool stuff.

This spot is the brain child of famous chef Marcus Samuelsson.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Ice cream for me is about a wink and a smile and having fun, and that is what the creamery is all about.”

The creamery is the sweet side of Marcus’ Red Rooster Overtown restaurant.

For all you foodies, Red Rooster Harlem has been a hot spot in New York for years. Now, it’s Miami’s turn to try it.

Marcus Samuelsson: “We were supposed to open in March, and then COVID happened.”

Red Rooster isn’t open yet but…

Marcus Samuelsson: “The Creamery is the place where you can do take out and delivery.”

With a name like the Creamery, you know ice cream is on the menu.

Sure they’ve got traditional flavors like strawberry and chocolate or go for the unique ones.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Corn bread ice cream is delicious. Corn has a natural sweetness, and it works really, really well with ice cream.”

Kedemah Dean, customer: “It is really good, just try. You should try something different all the time. Don’t stick with the normal.”

The Candy Land flavor is loaded with homemade candy, and the creamery cups are layered sundaes packed to-go.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Red velvet ice cream is delicious. It has a beautiful color. It’s red, and on top of it, we have a couple of cookie chunks inside of it as well because it’s not enough to be red velvet ice cream.”

If savory is more your thing, come hungry.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Our chicken and waffle starts with a marble waffle. We have some red velvet flavors in that. Fried chicken, of course, and then, a little pikliz like Haitian pikliz on top of that.”

Or try their signature bird dog.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Fried chicken in a hot dog bun with a crunchy salad. It’s delicious.”

From salads full of good stuff from right in our own backyard to sides like mac ‘n’ cheese and collard greens, the Creamery is sure to hit the spot.

Marcus Samuelsson: “You can come pick up an ice cream cone, have your chicken and waffle, have your bird dog, take it to go and sit outside.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Creamery at Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com/thecreamery

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.