FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The countdown to this year’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Winterfest Boat Parade is officially on.

The annual celebration gives South Florida a chance to show off some holiday spirit while also benefiting its community.

Hailed as the “Best Show on H20” dozens of boaters are expected to take part, with many putting the finishing touches on their vessels Thursday.

In an unexpected turn of events, last year’s event was canceled due to the weather, making it the most anticipated event this holiday season.

“It’s going to be amazing. I’m just really super, excited as you know because actually canceling a parade and knowing that the weather is going to be perfect for everybody. We’re all hyper,” said Winterfest President and CEO Lisa Scott-Founds.

This year’s theme is “From Sawgrass to Seagrass: Waves of Holiday Cheer”.

“You know what’s so amazing, that we’ve got the coolest theme this year, from Sawgrass to Seagrass and it really is reflective of what Broward County has to offer and here we are near the beach, near the sawgrass and it is just going to be so amazing,” Founds said.

The one-of-a-kind parade showcases a display of beautifully decorated boats of all sizes along a 12-mile route.

It all goes down Saturday along the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Live performances and special appearances are set to happen throughout the night.

There will be photo opportunities with Santa Claus, Stanley from the Florida Panther, and more.

“It’s going to be amazing from beginning to all the way to the end because at the beginning we got Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Rat, our Stanley Cup winner mascots. And Jack Wagner of course, everybody knows Jack and we’re excited to host him. And then Santa Claus on the Amazon showboat,” Founds said.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

