The Confidante Miami Beach’s on-staff Cupid helps prepare the perfect proposal

Consider it a labor of love: a SoFlo hotel has a real-life Cupid on staff. Deco love guru Alex Miranda has the deets.

This one is for the lucky lovebirds out there. If you’re thinking of popping that really, really big question, you might want to think twice about those plans, becase one Miami Beach hotel is offering a whole lot more for you better half.

Love is in the air at The Confidante Hotel on Miami Beach.

Cupid isn’t just some mythological god. At The Confidante, Cupid goes by the name of Sydney Asensio.

Sydney Asensio, The Confidante Miami Beach: “The Cupid Concierge is a dedicated, all-things-love assistant. Really, anything that you have in mind for your proposal, we can do.”

Popping the question? Sydney is here to help.

Sydney Asensio: “I love to do this. I love to help people and create new memories for them.”

Memories like VIP access to the snazzy Vintage Crown Room. From setting up decorations to choosing a romantic playlist, Sydney helps you prepare for the perfect proposal.

Sydney Asensio: “An engagement is always really exciting, but this just really makes it extra memorable.”

Who wouldn’t love a room full of rose petals and champagne?

Sydney Asensio: “A lot of these moments are perceived as anniversary celebrations or birthday celebrations. so once they walk in, I think there’s already this surprise or wow factor.”

Shhh. You can also arrange to have a photographer hiding out to capture the big moment.

Sydney Asensio: “Then it’s after, really, the first bottle of bubbles that the question is asked.”

Jorge here is about to get down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Victoria … and suddenly, we’re weak in the knees.

Jorge: “I would really love it if — you would marry me.”

Drumroll, please.

Victoria Blanco: “Yes!”

Aww. Ain’t love grand?

Sydney Asensio: “I love it. I love being Cupid. I love love, so it’s really fulfilling for me.”

Victoria Blanco: “It makes it all feel very special, and catered to one person specifically, which is always nice.”

But the night doesn’t have to end there. You can get the hotel’s Romance Box.

Sydney Asensio: “The Romance Box is perfect for post-engagement, especially if you’re staying at the hotel. It includes all the perfect romantic party essentials, as well as sweet treats by our local vendor, Pink Pie, and a bottle of bubbles.”

Nothing says romance like dessert in bed.

With that, it was time to leave these lovebirds in peace. Well, actually, they kicked us out.

The Confidante’s proposal package starts at $500.

The Confdante Miami Beach

4041 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

833-816-4530

hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/florida/the-confidante-miami-beach/miaob

