The Chippy pop-up in Brickell offers authentic fish and chips

Traveling is kind of at a standstill these days, let alone flying out of the country, but we’re in luck! A taste of jolly ole’ England has arrived in the 305! Fish and chips, anyone?

London has never felt so close to home!

Chef Justin Brown: “The Chippy is a fast casual fish and chip concept from the UK, which I brought over here.”

Here is Mary Brickell Village, where The Chippy pop-up runs out of the kitchen in Balans.

Chef Justin Brown: “The owner is English. Of course, I’m English, so there was a great kind of gel there.”

By the way, Chippy is slang across the pond for fish and chips, and you’ll find plenty of that here.

Chef Justin Brown: “Two of the fish that are most common in the UK are cod and haddock. That was really important to me to be able to bring those items onto the menu.”

There’s also battered proper sausages, and like everything, the beer batter is made in house.

Chef Justin Brown: “Everything’s homemade. It’s all freshly cooked to order.”

Side items include mushy peas and even pickled eggs!

For dessert, there’s another classic sticky toffee pudding!

Chef Justin Brown: “This is a recipe I’ve had for 10, 15 years, and I’ve never changed it. It’s a sticky toffee dade pudding. We serve that with a vanilla whipped cream and a little pot of warm, sticky toffee sauce.”

The Chippy is takeout and delivery only.

Look at this: The food is even wrapped in grease-proof paper with The Daily Telegraph copied onto it, and word to the wise, they’ve been selling out fast so don’t dilly dally!

Andrew Loranger, customer: “I just recently moved back to Miami. Where I lived before, you could get British food all the time. It’s really cool to see a pop-up like this where you can actually get something authentic.”

Authenticity is key, and the chef here understands that.

Chef Justin Brown: “Everyone knows what fish and chips is, but I think the simple things are the hardest things to do right, and I think that’s where we’re different.”

The Chippy is open Wednesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. or until they sell out!

FOR MORE INFO:

The Chippy

(inside Balan’s Bar & Brasserie)

901 S. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

305-809-8587

thechippy-restaurant.com

