Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, even U2’s Bon are starring in an animated sequel so big, it’s out of this world.
I hitchhiked all the way to Hollywood for a little meet and greet with the stars of “Sing 2.”
And all I have to show for it is this jacket.
The all-star “Sing” cast just got more star-studded!
Yup, that’s U2’s Bono in “Sing 2”!
Buster Moon, played by Matthew McConaughey.
Matthew McConaughey: “He’s an aka number one hustler.”
And his cast of animal performers aren’t small-town anymore. This time, they prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza.
But Buster has to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join! And, a wolf mogul is holding him to it.
Alex Miranda: “This movie was so much fun, and the stakes are so high! There is an attempted murder.”
Matthew McConaughey: “The stakes are much higher. Everybody says they shed a tear in this film.”
It’s also like a two-hour Top 40 concert, plus.
Matthew McConaughey: “Classics that are introduced to my kids for the first time.”
Scarlett Johansson’s porcupine, Ash, learns music can heal a broken heart, even her idol’s. But tells me she’s most inspired by Broadway.
Scarlett Johansson: “I’m in awe of any performer that goes out there and does a show eight times a week and, like, gives their all and is, like, singing and dancing and acting.”
Tori Kelly plays Meena, a talented but timid teenage elephant.
Tori Kelly: “I’m a big believer in being nervous is OK.”
An audience favorite: Miss crawly, who’s actually voiced by director Garth Jennings?!
Garth Jennings [in voice]: “You want it like that? Oh, come on! I can’t do it for you now!”
Speaking of voices, Matthew’s also a fan of.
Matthew McConaughey: “Gunther! I’m fine! How are you?”
OK? Spot on!
Alex Miranda: “If you could perform a guilty pleasure song in front of thousands of people?”
Matthew McConaughey: “I’ve got a few originals I’ve been working on for 52 years.”
Scarlett Johansson: “Probably ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time.'”
Tori Kelly: “Ugh…”
Alex Miranda: “Yes!”
Tori Kelly: “I mean, that’s a great one.”
A dream Tori has already realized.
Scarlett Johansson: “On stage you performed that?”
Tori Kelly: “On stage.”
Scarlett Johansson: “And people were there for it?”
Tori Kelly: “Yeah.”
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.