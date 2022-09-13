In the new who-done-it comedy “Confess, Fletch” there’s a murder mystery to be solved but also an art heist! And that’s all OK because there’s also Jon Hamm in the lead role, and word on the street is, in this movie, you even get to see his big … toe.

Fletch is back, with a new name.

In “Confess, Fletch” — no longer starring Chevy Chase, and not to be confused with fetch — an investigative reporter is on a case of valuable stolen paintings.

Jon Hamm: “There’s a real thirst for that kind of story that actually gets wrapped up where the bad guys get it in the end.”

Now, Jon Hamm is the roguishly charming Fletch.

Jon Hamm: “Not shady in the way that he’s out for himself. He’s actually out for the greater good.”

Which is not a reach for the roguishly charming Jon Hamm…

Roy Wood Jr.: “I’m just thankful to have had the opportunity to see Jon Hamm’s feet.”

… Who becomes the prime suspect in a murder, but that doesn’t make sense.

To prove his innocence for detectives played by Roy Wood Jr. and Ayden Mayeri…

Ayden Mayer: “She’s trying really hard, and often when you try really hard is when everything goes wrong.”

… He sifts through other suspects — including a crazy neighbor, who Annie Mumolo plays.

Annie Mumolo: “I love the tone of these kinds of movies. They’re not made so much right now, and I feel like we need more movies like this.”

… And Lorenza Izzo’s quite confident heiress.

Lorenza Izzo: “I know who I am. I know what I’m worth, and here’s what I need and just demand it. I wish I had more of that.”

But, look, with all this prop art laying around…

Jon Hamm: “I thought we were going to get to maybe keep ’cause I’m not mad at a reproduction.”

… Was there a heist on set?

Jon Hamm: “The estates of those famous artists demanded that we actually destroy those reproductions.”

Bummer.

Greg Mottola, Director: “I’d keep a Picasso.”

Jon Hamm: “Yeah, for sure me too.”

Although, Annie has taken things into her own hands, with approval.

Annie Mumolo: “I’ve stolen a significant amount of things from various… I try to swipe whatever I can.”

Like with “Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar.”

Annie Mumolo: “It was just flamingos everywhere. Haha, I took so much flamingo stuff.”

And co-star Kristen Wiig…

Annie Mumolo: “I think Kristin… there was like a squirrel mailbox.”

