‘The Call to Unite’ 24-hour livestream will feature Oprah, Julia Roberts, more

(CNN) — Celebrities from all over will come together (virtually) on Friday for a 24-hour global livestream event called “The Call to Unite.”

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Common, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Garner and Yo-Yo Ma are among those set to participate, as will former President George W. Bush.

The event is being called a celebration of “our shared humanity,” according to a press release.

It will be live streamed at unite.us and on all major social media platforms.

It begins May 1 at 8 p.m. ET and will run until the same time on May 2.

Over 200 “cultural, spiritual, civic, and community leaders” are set to participate, the release said.

