The Butterfly shares her experience with Deco after wings get clipped from ‘The Masked Singer’

It wasn’t the butterfly’s destiny to win “The Masked Singer.” Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams got the boot, but she was feeling good about it the morning after when she talked with Deco.

Williams was unmasked on Fox’s “Masked Singer,” Wednesday night.

Just like a butterfly, the former Destiny’s Child singer bowed out beautifully.

She shared her favorite part of the competition.

Michelle Williams: “Choosing the song, and then getting out there and singing songs I’ve always wanted to do. Like Bon Jovi’s ‘Living on a Prayer.'”

Michelle also killed Demi Lovato’s hit song “Sorry.”

Fly like a butterfly, sing like a bee! Even though Michelle made being on “The Masked Singer” look easy, she said it was hard keeping it a secret from her family.

Michelle Williams: “I was getting text messages from my cousins, I called my aunt one day just to check on her, and she tried to catch me. She was like, ‘All right, I’ll talk to you later, Ms. Butterfly!'”

She also shared how she felt before she was officially unmasked.

Michelle Williams: “I was kind of trying to have to play it off. Then, I was like, ‘Lord, I’ve been lying since September since this show came out. I need to go to somebody’s church and repent.'”

