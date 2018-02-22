The Brit Awards recap

The Brit Awards, which are Britain’s version of the Grammys, were last night, and thanks to the stars who attended, we got a look behind the scenes at some of the evening’s biggest moments.

Justin Timberlake teased us with this behind the scenes snap of his rehearsal before the big show.

And then he put on his suit and … scarf.

Ellie Goulding and Miami’s Camila Cabello also graced the red carpet.

London’s O2 Arena was full of high notes thanks to performances by Sam Smith and Rita Ora.

Rita didn’t just have one show-topping performance. She delivered two.

After singing “Anywhere” she and former One Directioner Liam Payne serenaded the crowd with their duet “For You.”

Based on Rita’s backstage pictures, it was the high note of the night.

Ed Sheeran lost British Male Solo Artist to his pal Stormzy.

Still, he was totally supportive as he congratulated the English hip-hop artist.

It’s not like Ed went home empty-handed.

He scored the Global Success Award and shared the credit for winning.

Ed Sheeran (during acceptance speech): “The global success has come from all the record labels that I work with around the world. The main person who kinda keeps all that together is a girl called Gabby Cawthorne … She is the reason for this award along with Warner, my manager, obviously, Stuart, he’s cool, but this one’s for Gabby.”

