What:

Who doesn’t love a great blouse? It’s the perfect way to perk up your winter wardrobe.

Why:

A lot has happened since my last post: I went on a mini-vacation with three of my best friends, worked like an animal through the holidays, made a new year’s resolution to buy more blouses AND took a long break from the blog.

I needed it. Now, I’m refreshed and ready to tackle 2019 with style and hopefully, substance. First up on my fashionable list for the new year: “The Blouse Report” …and while I’d love to say the garment is making a cool comeback, the truth is I don’t think it’s ever really gone out of style.

The blouse trend of the moment is something the French call “The Pussy Bow Blouse”…which features a big sumptuous bow at the top of its button line. It was bequeathed the cheeky title back in the 19th century by aristocrats who insisted the fashion statement reminded them of fancy cat collars.

The blouse really bloomed in popularity during the Gibson Girl era, when women expressed themselves through cascading waterfall curls and high-collar, button-up shirts with fancy neck tie accessories; mainly, the pussy bow. By the 1960’s, Coco Chanel & other haute couture designers made the blouse modern while keeping its feminine frivolity intact.

Now, in a day and age where anything goes fashion-wise, the blouse has a lot of different personalities: gypsy, Boho, fancy, casual and professional. Staying on trend means adding a blouse with a bow, no matter the size of its loops. I love mixing romance with structure, so I usually pair mine with my favorite Filomena Fernandez work pants. If you prefer a more masculine take on the trend, wear a necktie instead.

My resolution for 2019 is about living life simply which isn’t always possible in my high octane career, but “The Blouse Report” adds an easy sophistication to my sometimes complicated life & wardrobe, that’s why it’s one of my Favorite Things.

Where:

shop Zara’s new collection www.zara.com/us

Be Social:

IG: @zara

FB: @ZARA

Twitter: @ZARA

“Where’s the man that could ease a heart like a satin gown?” —Dorothy Parker

James Woodley Photography

all blouses by Zara

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Happy 2019” Auerbach

