‘The Big Leap’ dances its way to Fox this fall

Get ready to fall in love with one of Fox’s new fall shows.

“The Big Leap” is a drama about a reality dance show and never giving up on your dreams.

Time to get your dance on!

Fox’s new show “The Big Leap” is spinning onto the small screen.

“The Big Leap” follows a group of wannabe dancers. They’re on a reality show about a production of “Swan Lake.”

Scott Foley plays the executive producer of the show within this show.

Scott Foley: “How much of these characters lives does he want to exploit in the name of reality television? How does he live with himself when he’s doing it?”

The script gave Scott all the feels!

Scott Foley: “It made me feel good, you know, and I sort of think that’s what we need right now. This is a very feel-good show. It’s about second chances, and I think the world right now wants a second chance.”

“The Big Leap” is about being on a reality show. And it’s something Foley knows all about.

Scott Foley: “I am an avid viewer of reality television and I just had my first — I did a reality show. I did this show called ‘Ellen’s Next Great Designer.'”

Scott turned what he learned on the design show into a sweet addition: A screening room.

Scott Foley: “I wanted to be like a movie theater, so I built a candy cabinet. Now my kids have a place to put their Reese’s and their Skittles and their M&Ms.”

Scott’s screening room is where his family saw “The Big Leap” for the first time.

Scott Foley: “I’d reach over to my wife or she’d grab my leg. And we both had tears in our eyes or she was laughing out loud.”

“The Big Leap’s” biggest fans may be the Foley family.

Scott Foley: “You know, I have three kids, 6, 9 and 11, and they all were able to keep up with it and appreciated it. And in between scenes I’d have to pause it because my 9-year-old would be up dancing, trying to do a move that he saw. It was really cute.”

“The Big Leap” hits center stage in the fall.

