The moment of truth is upon us. We’re just a day away from crowing the winner of “The Masked Singer.” The Bee, the Monster and the Peacock are all vowing for the chance to be the inaugural champ. But the bigger question: who are the celebrities under the masks? The Nightteam’s Shireen Sandoval is live in the plex with a preview.

They say if you listen to the songs they choose, the costumes they pick and the hints they give, you can actually figure out the celebrity behind the mask.

Tonight, Shireen is giving her predictions for Wednesday’s season finale, but don’t judge her come tomorrow.

Jenny McCarthy, judge (on “The Masked Singer”): “Who is it?”

Kenan Thompson, guest judge (on “The Masked Singer”): “I see blonde hair.”

Rumor has it it’s been one wild ride.

Nick Cannon, host (unmasking the Lion on “The Masked Singer”): “Superstar Rumer Willis!”

But like all good things, it must come to an end.

Nick Cannon (unmasking the Rabbit on “The Masked Singer”): “Ladies and gentlemen, Joey Fatone!”

The season finale of “The Masked Singer” is Wednesday night, and this time, the two-hour costume and singing bonanza will make everyone “take it off.”

Nick Cannon (unmasking the Unicorn on “The Masked Singer”): “Ladies and gentleman, it’s Tori Spelling!”

Three singers are left in the competition.

The Peacock.

The Peacock, contestant (singing on “The Masked Singer”): “Oh, oh, oh, let’s make it happen.”

The Bee.

The Bee, contestant (singing on “The Masked Singer”): “You make me feel…”

And the Monster.

The Monster, contestant (singing on “The Masked Singer”): “Oh won’t you stay with me? ‘Cause you’re all I need.”

In fact, the show is giving us a sneak peek at the Monster’s big Wednesday night performance.

Who do you think it is?

The Monster (singing on “The Masked Singer”): “South Central does it like nobody does.”

Jamie Foxx? CeeLo Green? T-Pain? We’re just guessing here, people.

The Monster (singing on “The Masked Singer”): “All my neighbors, you got much flavor.”

We’re going with Gladys Knight for this buzzworthy performance.

The Bee (singing on “The Masked Singer”): “You make me feel like a natural woman.”

Robin Thicke, judge (on “The Masked Singer”): “Woo! Sing it, woman.”

Last but not least, our best guess for the Peacock is Donny Osmond.

Don’t ask us why. We’re just trusting the judges.

The Peacock (singing on “The Masked Singer”): “It’s now or never. Oh, oh, oh.”

Catch the two-hour season finale of FOX’s hottest show, “The Masked Singer,” Wednesday night at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

