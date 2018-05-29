The Balcony brings New Orleans to Fort Lauderdale

The spirit of Bourbon Street has come to Fort Lauderdale — minus the stumbling drunk people and the beads being thrown everywhere. On Las Olas, the good times most definitely roll at a new hot spot called The Balcony.

The Balcony is bringing some true Louisiana flavor to Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Jonathan O’Neill, manager: “Balcony Las Olas was built by the Bokampers Restaurant Group to bring the spirit and soul of New Orleans to South Florida.”

The idea was to liven up the street in a way that hadn’t been done before.

Jonathan O’Neill: “Just to bring something new, something fresh down to South Florida, especially Las Olas, to give the locals and tourists alike a different option.”

Two essential ingredients of the New Orleans experience are yours for the taking.

Jonathan O’Neill: “The cocktails, the live jazz, the live blues music that we do on a nightly basis.”

After jamming out to the band and downing a few of your favorite drinks, you’re probably going to be hungry — and they’ve got you covered with some special dishes.

Jonathan O’Neill: “A really unique New Orleans-inspired tapas menu, so it’s bringing a lot of flavors of the South.”

Authentic small plate marvels include Oysters Bienville, spiced-up jambalaya, beignets served with three dipping sauces and crab cakes topped with remoulade, radish, lettuce and parsley.

Wine lovers are also treated like royalty here.

Jonathan O’Neill: “There are wine lockers. It’s for anyone who wants to store their wine here, and they’re not on our menu. They’re gonna be regular customers of ours.”

If you’re not in the mood for street-level dining, take the stairs to the second floor — where two bars await you.

One’s packed with flat-screens and a barrage of beats.

Jonathan O’Neill: “We’re creating a fun atmosphere up there with the DJ.”

The other watering hole hangs over the boulevard. It’s called — wait for it — The Balcony Bar.

No matter where you wind up, this Big Easy bistro will please you big time.

Noelle Marchese, customer: “They have nothing that has New Orleans flavor on Las Olas, and this is it. I love upstairs. I love the restaurant, the food’s fantastic. We needed this here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Balcony

1309 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(754) 200-6344

https://lasolasboulevard.com/the-balcony-fort-lauderdale-restaurant/

