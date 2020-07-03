‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ returns on Netflix with modern-day update to classic novel

“The Baby-Sitters Club” is a classic, and now, it’s got a new life. This iteration is a modern take with a modern cast, and they’re telling us all about it.

Sophie Grace (as Kristy Thomas): “Good afternoon, Baby-Sitters Club.”

Netflix is giving a modern day update to the beloved book series, “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

Momona Tamanda: “It’s so cool to bring like a whole new generation to ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ books because they’re so loved, and they bring such like a nostalgic feel back.”

Sophie Grace: “Everyone involved in the show really managed to keep the timeless essence of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club,'” and, uh, but still modernize it, so that kids today can relate to it.”

Sophie Grace (as Kristy Thomas): “This is Kristy Thomas, president and founder, speaking.”

In the new TV series, actress Sophie Grace plays Kristy Thomas, a middle-schooler who starts a baby-sitting business with her friends in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Along with promoting friendship and female empowerment, the show also addresses heavy topics.

Sophie Grace: “There’s a lot of things like family issues, like Kristy’s family is going through a divorce and remarrying.”

The new group is even more diverse with Malia Baker’s character, Mary Anne, being biracial and Dawn, played by Xochitl Gomez, is now Latina.

Xochitl Gomez: “I hardly grew up, you know, um, seeing anybody who looked like me.”

Malia Baker: “I feel like it breaks a stereotype like it did with Claudia, um, because Black girls on screen are often portrayed as the mean girls as sassy or ratchet or ghetto, uh, but Mary Anne is the complete opposite.”

And you don’t need a babysitter to check it out. The show dropped today on Netflix.

