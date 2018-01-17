‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ star Ricky Martin talks energy on set

The death of fashion mogul Gianni Versace may have happened here in the 305, but it shook the world. Now more than two decades later, there’s a miniseries about the fashion mogul’s death, and it debuts tonight. Ricky Martin stars in it and he shared his experience with Deco.

It was the murder that left it’s mark on Miami a little more than 20 years ago.

Now, Gianni Versace’s 1997 death is the plot for a miniseries.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” is the second season of FX’s American Crime Story.

Ricky Martin (as Antonio D’Amico): “I loved him. He was a genius.”

Ricky Martin plays Versace’s lover, Antonio D’Amico, in the series. And he couldn’t contain his excitement for the project, when Deco caught up with him at his Ocean Drive cover party.

Ricky Martin: “I’m really happy.”

Ricky was all smiles discussing the show — which was filmed at the Versace mansion on Ocean Drive.

Ricky Martin: “Gianni lived here for many years, and the energy is very special in this place.”

That he says, adds something unique to how the story is told.

Ricky Martin: “All I have to say is that I’m very happy that we were able to come to the actual home of Gianni Versace, and to be able to feel the energy of the house. I am sure it’s gonna make a difference.”

Edgar Ramírez stars as the fashion mogul himself.

Edgar Ramírez ( as Gianni Versace): “You are creative, yes?”

Darren Criss (as Andrew Cunanan): “Of course.”

The actor says there is more to this than just the designer’s murder on the steps of his Ocean Drive mansion.

Edgar Ramírez: “It’s about the events leading up to the murder of Gianni Versace, but also we going to understand how that could have been avoided.”

Penélope Cruz is Donatella Versace, who has run Versace’s legacy — his fashion line — since his death.

Penélope Cruz (as Donatella Versace): “My brother is still alive as long as Versace is still alive.”

And Ricky says working with his friends on this project makes it that much more special to be a part of.

Ricky Martin: “To be able to work with Penélope Cruz and Edgar Ramírez, just people that I love and I respect, people that have done so much for acting, for my language, it means the world. His legacy will never die.”

