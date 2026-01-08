(WSVN) - A family shared a heartfelt moment that has captured the attention of many online, and it involved a toddler’s reaction to seeing a Disney icon take the ice.

In the clip, 3-year-old Mali Valentine could not contain his joy upon seeing Mickey Mouse at a recent “Disney on Ice” performance.

“Yeah, that’s my boy. That’s my boy, aw, that’s my boy” said Mali as he broke down in tears.

The boy’s father, Marcus Valentine, asks if he is all right, wiping away tears of his own.

“Yeah. That’s my boy,” Mali said.

Mali’s mother, Diamonique Valentine, shared the video on social media of her son and husband Marcus. The heartwarming moment went viral.

Although Mali didn’t meet Mickey, “Disney on Ice” responded to the family’s post, asking them to check their messages on Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.