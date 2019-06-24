Thai Basil Chicken/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s time to think about what to make for dinner, and we’ve got a great chicken recipe your family is sure to love. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Thai Basil Chicken

Ingredients:

2-3 Tbs. vegetable oil

3 Tsp. sriracha sauce

3 Tsp. crushed red pepper

1 medium onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, sliced

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

2 Tsp. brown sugar

3 Tbs. fish sauce

2 Tbs. soy sauce

1 Tsp. red curry paste

3/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

Method of Preparation:

– In a skillet or wok, heat oil then add the onions, garlic, sriracha sauce and red pepper flakes. Sauté until fragrant and the onions begin to soften.

– Add chicken bites and stir, cooking until chicken starts to brown.

– Mix together soy sauce, sugar, fish sauce and red curry paste. Add to cooked chicken and sauté until the sauce thickens. Add basil leaves, stir and turn off the heat.

To Plate:

Serve with rice and garnish with cashews and more basil.

Serves: 3-4

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.