Texas lawmakers propose bill to establish holiday in honor of Selena

AUSTIN, Texas (WSVN) — State lawmakers in Texas are considering a bill to establish a state holiday in honor of the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

House Bill 2492, would observe April 16 as Selena Quintanilla-Perez Day.

The singer, popularly referred to as Selena, was born on April 16, 1971.

The bill must be voted out of the House Committee before it is voted on by the full House. From there, it must move on to the Senate and then to the governor.

If approved, the bill would go into effect on Sept. 1.

Selena died in 1995 at the age of 23 after she was shot by her former employee, Yolanda Saldívar.

