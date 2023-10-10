Mexican food lovers, we’ve got some tasty news. Velvet Taco has come to town.

The legendary Texas franchise has opened its doors in South Florida. Forget what you think you know, the future of the taco is happening right here.

When it comes to bringing the world to your table, Velvet Taco is most definitely the real deal.

Devin Glenn: “Velvet Taco is a restaurant where we serve tacos outside the norm with globally inspired cuisine.”

The Fort Lauderdale location is the perfect spot to unveil their first-ever South Florida joint.

Devin Glenn: “It’s got a nice energy, good atmosphere, close to the beach and a great place to bring our culture.”

Their culture has turned the typical taco into a piece of hand-held heaven.

Devin Glenn: “We’ve taken the taco outside of what everybody perceives a taco can be. We’ve changed the tortilla, we’ve changed the type of cuisine.”

Your culinary trip around the world is popping with flavors.

The Cuban Pig is velvet’s take on a Cuban sandwich. The spicy chicken tikka pays serious props to Indian food and vegetarians can fill up on the beer-battered cauliflower taco, covered with house sauce and veggies.

Skylar McCue: “The food at velvet taco is pretty phenomenal. It’s super unique. It’s not like any other taco that I’ve ever had.”

You’ll like the cocktails, as well.

The place offers up various margaritas and has even brought a West Texas thirst-buster with them. It’s called ranch water.

Devin Glenn: “Where we’re mixing a tequila-based cocktail with topo chico mineral water served right in the bottle.”

Words of advice, leave room for dessert.

The big dish should come as no surprise. The place is called Velvet Taco, after all.

Devin Glenn: “We have a very special dessert, made in-house, our version of a red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and we drizzle it with cajeta sauce, which is gonna be a caramelized sweetened evaporated milk.”

The goal for the folks at velvet taco is simple: To boldly go where no South Florida taco joint has gone before.

Raisa Negrete: “I think it’s gonna bring a great late night environment as well as a family friendly place to come and eat and enjoy with friends just some great delicious tacos.”

MORE INFO:

Velvet Taco

305 S. Andrews Ave Suite 115

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

velvettaco





