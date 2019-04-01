Tesla CEO Elon Musk drops Harambe rap song

(WSVN) - Tech billionaire Elon Musk surprised his followers with a rap song about Harambe, the western lowland gorilla killed at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The surprise song titled “RIP Harambe” was published on SoundCloud over the weekend under the handle “Emo G Records.”

At a length of just two minutes, the single is virtually all auto-tune.

As of 8 a.m., the track has been listened to 900,000 times.

BloodPop and Yung Jake helped work on the song.

It memorializes the gorilla and imagines what he would be doing now if he were alive.

Harambe was fatally shot by a zoo worker after he grabbed and dragged a 3-year-old boy who climbed into the gorilla’s enclosure in 2016.

